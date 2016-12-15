Angola: Team Botswana Impresses in Luanda

Gaborone — Team Botswana is doing well at the Africa Union Sports Commission (AUSC) Region 5 Games in Angola.

They won their first gold medal in T13 400m through Stanley Matutu.

In the 400m men's event, Botswana scooped gold medal through Karabo Sibanda and silver through Omphemetse Poo.

Botswana's dominance on the track continued with Gorata Gabanketsi winning gold medal in 1500m and Alastair Bagopi getting silver.

Kagiso Kebatshwaretse won a bronze medal in the 3 000m event.

While in 4x100 metres relay, women won silver.

Members of the team were Galefele Moroko, Refilwe Murangi, Rose Sename and Thompang Baele.

In the 4x100 metres mens relay, the quartet Karabo Sibanda, Mompoloki Powaane, Xholani Talani and Thabiso Sekgopi proved to be a hard nut to crack, as they reached the finish line first thus winning a gold medal.

In tennis, Emanuel Mabechu lost 1-6, 2-6 against an opponent from Angola, Ketlhogile Monnayoo was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by her Zimbabwean opponent, while Thandie Kololo went down 4-6, 0-6 against Lesotho.

In other event, six judo players made it to medal stages with Lucky Mabaka securing a silver medal and Edwin Sello settling for bronze.

In netball, Botswana started on a high note beating Zimbabwe 38-30 and Namibia 54-19 in their opening two matches. The team manager, Florah Keeditse said in an interview that against Zimbabwe her team performed well given that they maintained the lead throughout the game.

He said that allowed coaches to try different combinations, adding Zimbabwe tried coming back on fourth quarter but they successfully held them back.

Source : BOPA