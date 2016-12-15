Mozambique: Maputo Port Sets New Record

The largest ship ever to use Maputo port, the "MV Mineral Belgium", sailed out of the port on 1 December, laden with 90,000 tonnes of ferro-chrome and chrome, according to the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), the company that operates the port.

The ship was able to use the port due to dredging of the access channel. The dredging is nearing its conclusion - it began in May and should be concluded in January, deepening the access channel from 11 metres to 14.2 metres at high tide.

This enormous ship is 289 metres long and 45 metres wide. It has nine holds, and so is the vessel with the largest number of holds ever to dock in Maputo.

"This is an important landmark for Maputo port", said Osorio Lucas, the Executive Director of MPDC. "It's the first ship to load more than 80,000 tonnes, something which six months ago we could only dream of doing. Today we are sure that we can have more ambitious dreams, and our next target is to load 100,000 tonnes".

The loading operation used mobile cranes, recently acquired by MPDC. The new cranes have increased productivity, and also improve the competitiveness of the port, since shipping companies can use cheaper ships without their own on-board cranes.

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita said "this operation is of great importance for the sector and for the economy of our country. That ships of this size can now dock at Maputo port means that we will become more competitive". Large mineral cargoes from Maputo would no longer have to be shipped first to the South African ports of Durban or Richards Bay in order to be loaded onto modern ocean-going vessels