Mozambique: Maputo Council and UN Cooperate Against Violence

UN Women (the United Nations body for gender equality) and Maputo City Municipal Council on 13 December agreed to cooperate on activities to eradicate violence against women and girls in the public spaces of the city.

To this end, the Mayor of Maputo, David Simango, and the representative in Mozambique of UN Women, Florence Raes, signed a memorandum of understanding to implement the recommendations contained in a study on gender-based violence in the city.

The report urged the municipal authorities to improve the structural and organizational conditions in Maputo neighbourhoods, to guarantee police patrols in places prone to violence, and to train and raise the awareness of police, community leaderships and civil society so that they know how to deal with questions of violence against women and girls.

The results of the study showed an alarming level of violence against women in public places. 376 women and girls were questioned in the Maputo neighbourhoods of Chamanculo and Maxaquene, and 60.4 per cent of them said they had suffered some type of violence in the 12 months prior to the study.

Teenagers are more at risk than mature women. 65.7 per cent of the girls aged between 12 and 18 reported that they had suffered violence. The figure was 54.4 per cent among women aged over 18.