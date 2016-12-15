15 December 2016

The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa: Hunger Forces Children Into Labour, Marriages

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lilongwe — Worsening hunger in the Southern African region has forced children into labour, early marriages and forced thousands out of school.

Malawi, Madagascar and Zimbabwe are the most affected by the worst El Nino-induced drought in decades.

United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported the crisis is disproportionately affecting women and children, with an increasing number of children dropping out of school due to lack of water and food.

Children are exploited as labourers mostly in farms while some minors were now married in better off families to stave hunger. In Malawi, more than 137 000 children have been forced out of school by the crisis.

In the affected countries, UN agencies and partners have treated more than 82 000 children for severe acute malnutrition and reached more than 600 000 people with clean water.

With food stocks largely depleted due to poor or failed harvests across the region, estimates of people in need of humanitarian assistance have increased by more than one million to 13,8 million in Southern Africa.

CAJ.

Southern Africa

President Speaks 'Without Thinking', Opposition Party Says

The Congress of the People (Cope) has accused President Jacob Zuma of insulting ANC stalwarts and national executive… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.