Mozambique: Over Five Million SIM Cards Blocked

The three mobile phone operators in Mozambique, M-Cel, Vodacom and Movitel, have blocked 5.7 million unregistered SIM cards, whose owners missed the 1 December deadline for registration.

The deadline was set by the regulatory body, the Mozambique National Communications Institute (INCM), which warned of heavy fines for companies that failed to block unregistered SIM cards.

At a Maputo press conference on 7 December, the director of postal and telecommunications services in the INCM, Massingue Apala, said that in the weeks preceding the deadline about two million SIM cards were registered out of more than seven million that were in an "irregular situation".

The clients whose cards have been blocked will only be able to use them again, once they have registered them with the operators, said Apala. He revealed that the number of registered SIM cards is 12,439,070 and the total number yet to be registered is 5,727,292.