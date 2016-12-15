Mozambique: Katembe Bridge 70 Per Cent Complete

The suspension bridge over the bay of Maputo, linking the centre of the city to the outlying municipal district of Katembe is now 70 per cent complete, according to Mozambique's Minister of Public Works, Carlos Bonete.

The pillars of the bridge now rise high above the bay, and Bonete, speaking to reporters during a visit to the bridge on 11 December, said that the suspension pillars are 90 per cent complete.

Resettling households and companies who are in the path of the bridge is not complete, and could delay completion of the bridge and its access roads. Bonete said that some people have been resettled in the Mahubo and Tenga localities in Maputo province. But surveys are still being undertaken of households living along the northern approaches to the bridge.

The bridge itself will be 680 metres long. The northern access viaduct will be 1,097 metres long and the southern approach road 1,234 metres long.

In related news, the road between the towns of Boane and Bela Vista, in Maputo province, has been rebuilt and tarred, as part of the same project that includes the suspension bridge. Bonete, opened the newly tarred road to traffic on 12 December.

When the project is concluded, it will be possible to drive from Katembe to Ponta de Ouro, on the border with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal, on tarred roads. So far 28 kilometres have been tarred on the stretch from Bela Vista to Katembe, and 13 kilometres on the stretch from Bela Vista to Ponta de Ouro.

"We will be able to have everything done next year", said Bonete. "We are making good progress, and, even though some of the work is complex, we will be able to complete it within the time envisaged".

The Maputo-Katembe-Ponta de Ouro road is 185 kilometres long, and 109 kilometres will be rebuilt or rehabilitated. On the road to Ponta de Ouro, bridges over five rivers (including the Maputo and Tembe rivers) are being erected. Bonete said these bridges are now almost completed.