14 December 2016

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Cahora Bassa Reduces Output

The Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi River, in the western province of Tete, has suffered a break down in one of its five generator groups, which is reducing the generation of electricity by 18 per cent.

According to Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the dam, the break down happened on 3 December, caused by a rupture of insulating material in generator group number three.

HCB technicians are working to repair the breakdown, but the company estimates that it will take 70 days before the dam's generating capacity is back to normal.

The spokesperson for the public electricity company, EDM, Luis Amado, said the reduced power from Cahora Bassa will not affect EDM's ability to supply its clients.

But it does affect EDM's costs. Cahora Bassa is by far the cheapest source of power available to EDM, and Amado said EDM must now seek a reasonably cheap alternative. The obvious alternatives are to increase EDM's purchases from gas-fired power stations in the south of the county, or to import more power from South Africa.

