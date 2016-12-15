Photo: Renamo

Renamo gunmen (file photo).

Renamo gunmen on 7 December attacked a train belonging to the Indian coal mining company Jindal at Inhamitanga in the central province of Sofala.

The attack occurred on the Sena rail line as the train, loaded with coal for export, was heading from the Moatize coal basin in Tete province to the port of Beira.

The gunmen concentrated their fire against the locomotive and hit the driver in the back, arm and buttocks. The injured driver was taken by helicopter to a private clinic in Beira.

The spokesperson for the Sofala provincial police command, Daniel Macuacua, neither confirmed nor denied the attack, but said he would investigate.

Earlier this year there were Renamo attacks on the Sena line against coal trains operated by the Brazilian company Vale, leading Vale to suspend its use of this railway twice.