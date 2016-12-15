Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Lauds Sudanese-Chadian Relations

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has lauded the developed relations between Sudan and Chad, calling for more promoting for these ties at different levels.
This came when Engineer, Hammed met, Wednesday, at his office, the Chadian Ambassador to Sudan and reviewed with him means for development of joint cooperation on partisan, popular and official levels to realize the joint interests via reactivation of contact mechanisms ,