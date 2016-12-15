Elita Chikwati — The Meteorological Services Department has warned of continued heavy rains with potential to cause flooding across the country until December 22. Initially, the heavy rains were expected to last from last Friday until Tuesday this week.

In a statement yesterday, the MSD said the prevailing and expected rainfall throughout the country deemed it necessary for the department to extend the warning until Thursday December 22.

"The period from Wednesday (yesterday) to Thursday 22 December 2016, it should be rainy, occasionally with heavy rains (in excess of 50mm in 24 hours) in some places but mainly along the central watershed and Eastern High- lands.

"High rainfall was recorded in most areas including Marondera with 41mm and 63mm on Sunday and Monday respectively, Wedza received 35mm on Monday, Buhera 43mm, Mutare 36mm and Kadoma 62mm, Mhondoro 50mm, Rafingora 44mm, Greendale 45 mm and Harare International Airport 52mm," said the MSD.

"We have received reports of the damaged infrastructure as a result of the heavy rains. These rains are expected to usher in a big improvement especially in the dry and arid regions of southern Zimbabwe.

"There has been damage of property by strong winds and heavy rainfall in Guruve (and) Hwange as well as in Chitungwiza where houses were flooded by heavy rains," said the MSD.