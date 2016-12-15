15 December 2016

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: Prevent a Possible Genocide in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The world stands by as South Sudan teeters on the edge of catastrophe. Today, on the third anniversary of South Sudan's war, we (THE UNDERSIGNED) urge world leaders to do everything in their power to prevent what could become the 21st century's first major genocide.

We, museums and memorials of genocide around the world, are the custodians of humanity's darkest memories. Documenting our species at its worst is a grim but necessary task; by knowing our past, we can try to never repeat it.

But remembering is not enough if the lessons go unlearned. And so when the echoes of history resound, those who can speak up, must. Today we are reminded of Elie Wiesel's words, "We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."

History - and the exhibits in our museums - tell us what a genocide looks like. There is no mistaking it when untold bodies of innocent women, men and children line the streets, hacked to death; found brutally tortured and murdered in prisons and warehouses; buried in mass graves. But before these brutal images reach our screens, there are warning signs; moments at which we could...

South Sudan

Atrocities Continue Despite President's Call for Dialogue

South Sudanese fleeing the country’s 3-year conflict say armed men are committing brutal atrocities and abuses… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2016 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.