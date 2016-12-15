South Sudan: Prevent a Possible Genocide in South Sudan

analysis

The world stands by as South Sudan teeters on the edge of catastrophe. Today, on the third anniversary of South Sudan's war, we (THE UNDERSIGNED) urge world leaders to do everything in their power to prevent what could become the 21st century's first major genocide.

We, museums and memorials of genocide around the world, are the custodians of humanity's darkest memories. Documenting our species at its worst is a grim but necessary task; by knowing our past, we can try to never repeat it.

But remembering is not enough if the lessons go unlearned. And so when the echoes of history resound, those who can speak up, must. Today we are reminded of Elie Wiesel's words, "We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."

History - and the exhibits in our museums - tell us what a genocide looks like. There is no mistaking it when untold bodies of innocent women, men and children line the streets, hacked to death; found brutally tortured and murdered in prisons and warehouses; buried in mass graves. But before these brutal images reach our screens, there are warning signs; moments at which we could...