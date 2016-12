Beijing — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Sherif Ismail, over a recent terror attack on a Cairo church.

In the message, Li expressed his deep sympathy for the bereaved families and those injured in the blast.

The blast, killing at least 25 people, occurred Sunday morning at Saint Peter and Saint Paul Church, known as al-Boutrosiya Church, which is adjacent to Saint Mark's Cathedral in Cairo's Abassiya neighborhood.