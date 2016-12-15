15 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Mozambique: Former Mozambican President Guebuza's Daughter 'Shot Dead' in Maputo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Aly Ramji / Mediapix
Former president of Mozambique Armando Emilio Guebuza (file photo).

Former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza's daughter Valentina Guebuza has reportedly been shot dead by her husband, Zófimo Muiuane, in Maputo.

Reports on Thursday said the incident took place on Wednesday.

According to Club of Mozambique, police confirmed the shooting, adding that she died on her way to the hospital.

Muiuane had since been arrested and remained in police custody.

A BBC report said that Valentina was "shot several times".

The 36-year old was listed as the seventh most powerful woman in Africa by Forbes magazine in 2013 and occupied prominent positions in the telecommunications and banking sectors. She also headed her family investment holding company, Focus 21, Gestão e Desenvolvimento, Lda.

She leaves behind a daughter.

More on This

Killings Target Lawyers, Judges

Several civil society organizations are calling for a return to justice in Mozambique following a series of killings… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.