Uganda/Gabon: More Fans Gabon-Bound As Nile Sends 23

Kampala — Uganda Cranes partners, Nile Special, are the latest company to announce they will be treating lucky national team fans to the Africa Cup of Nations festival due in Gabon next month.

The beer and other assorted drinks company unveiled a country-wide campaign that will see an "official Cranes 23-man fans squad" arrived at ahead of the finals due in four Gabonese cities from January 14 to February 5.

"As Cranes coach Micho (Sredojevic) unveils the (his) 23-man squad, there will also be an announcement of the official Cranes 23-man fans squad," said Nile Special brand manager Samuel Hooper on Thursday.

"That's the concept behind our campaign. But in total Nile Special will be sending a 30-man team. The extra seven will include the support team for the 23-man fans squad. We want a strong representation in Gabon both on pitch and in the stands."

Hooper intimated that the 23 lucky fans to support the Cranes in Gabon will be got through bar and digital activations.

"It is this core group that the brand refers to as the Official Cranes 23-man Fans Squad," he added.

Hooper acknowledges that his company cannot fly every Ugandan to Gabon to watch the Cranes in action.

That gap will be breached by having three fan parks in Jinja, Mbarara and Lira as well as activations in several outlets in Kampala on Cranes match days. "This is meant to replicate the stadium atmosphere in Gabon."

Uganda mark their return to the Nations Cup for the first time since 1978 with a tie against Ghana on January 17.

Cranes next face Egypt four days later before wrapping up Group D action with an encounter against Mali on January 25.

Ecobank and Airtel are the other Cranes partners that will be taking fans to watch Uganda live in Gabon.