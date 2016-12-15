Sudan: Bakri Calls for Intensive Work for Realizing Development in Blue Nile

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih, has given a directive for intensifying work to achieve development and to enhance services in the Blue Nile.

He was informed during his meeting Wednesday at Republican Palace with the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussien Yassin Hamad, on the overall situation in the state and the implementation off development projects, especially the establishment of internal streets and resumption of companies to work to provide electricity in the rural area in state.

The Wali (governor) has invited the First Vice - President to visit state and inaugurate the Legislative Assembly building.