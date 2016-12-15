14 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Calls for Intensive Work for Realizing Development in Blue Nile

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih, has given a directive for intensifying work to achieve development and to enhance services in the Blue Nile.

He was informed during his meeting Wednesday at Republican Palace with the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussien Yassin Hamad, on the overall situation in the state and the implementation off development projects, especially the establishment of internal streets and resumption of companies to work to provide electricity in the rural area in state.

The Wali (governor) has invited the First Vice - President to visit state and inaugurate the Legislative Assembly building.

Sudan

Juba and Khartoum Agree to Extend Oil Agreement

Sudan and South Sudan have extended an oil transit agreement signed in September 2012 for another three years. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.