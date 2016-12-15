Algeria: Tender Call for 4000 MW Solar Energy Project Soon

Minister of Energy Nourredine Bouterfa said Wednesday in Houston, United States, a national and international invitation to tender will be launched shortly for a photovoltaic solar energy plant project with a capacity of 4,000 megawatt.

The tender call is being finalised, Bouterfa said in an opening addtess at the Algerian-US Forum on Energy held in Houston, Texas.

The mega project includes the building of power plants and local manufacturing of equipment and materials intended for the plants, he disclosed.

The renewable energies programme is a major generator of jobs and will highly contribute to industrialization, technological development and acquisition of skills, giving a boost to the country's socio-economic development, Bouterfa said.

He added that an important national plan for the development of renewable energy is underway.

The plan will put in operation nearly 22,000 MW in green energy by 2035-2040, the minister told the managers of American companies attending the meeting.