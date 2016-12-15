Libya/Morocco: Morocco Ease Past Libya to Claim Maiden Points

Morocco kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup with a 9-3 win over Libya on Tuesday.

After defeat in their CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations opener against Madagascar, Morocco battled back from behind twice early on as a Nassim treble helped claim their opening points.

Goals from Esam and Hany either side of a leveller from skipper Nassim had Libya off to a strong start but El Hadoui was the man to level for Morocco once more in an entertaining opening stage.

El Karkouri and goalkeeper El Ourariry either side of the restart put Morocco in control, and while Tariq again kept the scoreline tight, Iazal found himself some space and edged the Moroccans further in front with a minute left of the second period.

El Hadoui's second of the game - a delightful volley into the top right-hand corner - kept momentum in Morocco's direction, with Nassim's second and third ensuring him a deserved hat-trick.

Iazal added his second with a calm finish from a quick break with just over a minute remaining, as Morocco bounced back from their defeat to Madagascar to leave Libya pointless in Group B.

Goals: 1-0: Esam, min. 11 (1); 1-1: Nassim, min. 9 (1); 2-1: Hany, min. 9 (1); 2-2: El Hadoui, min. 7 (1); 2-3: El Karkouri, min. 5 (1); 2-4: El Ouariry, min. 11 (2) 3-4: Tariq, min. 7 (2); 3-5, Iazal, min. 1 (2); 3-6: El Hadaoui, min. 10 (3); 3-7: Nassim, min. 7 (3); 3-8: Nassim, min. 6 (3); 3-9: Iazal, min. 1 (3)