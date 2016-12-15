Novelists Samir Kacimi, Lynda Koudache and Djamel Mati won Wednesday, in Algiers, Assia Djebar Grand Novel Prize, awarded for the second consecutive year for literary works in Arabic, Tamazight and French.

This grand prize, named after the famous Algerian writer, historian and filmmaker who died in 2015, went to Samir Kacimi for "Kitab El Macha'a" ( The book of the walker) in Arabic, Lynda Koudache for "Tamacahut Taneggarut" (The last story) in Tamazight and Djamel Mati for "Yoko et les gens du Barzakh" (Yoko and the people of Barzakh) in French.

A total of 76 novels (34 in Arabic, 32 in French and 10 in Tamazight) competed in this second edition of Assia Djebar Grand Prize, said the head of its jury the academic Nadjet Khedda.

Co-financed by Anep (National Company of communication, Publishing and Advertising) and Enag, which come under Ministries of Communication and Culture, Assia Djebar Gand Prize is estimated at 1,000,000 dinars for each language.