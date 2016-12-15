15 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Assia Djebar Grand Novel Prize - Samir Kacimi, Lynda Koudache and Djamel Mati Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Novelists Samir Kacimi, Lynda Koudache and Djamel Mati won Wednesday, in Algiers, Assia Djebar Grand Novel Prize, awarded for the second consecutive year for literary works in Arabic, Tamazight and French.

This grand prize, named after the famous Algerian writer, historian and filmmaker who died in 2015, went to Samir Kacimi for "Kitab El Macha'a" ( The book of the walker) in Arabic, Lynda Koudache for "Tamacahut Taneggarut" (The last story) in Tamazight and Djamel Mati for "Yoko et les gens du Barzakh" (Yoko and the people of Barzakh) in French.

A total of 76 novels (34 in Arabic, 32 in French and 10 in Tamazight) competed in this second edition of Assia Djebar Grand Prize, said the head of its jury the academic Nadjet Khedda.

Co-financed by Anep (National Company of communication, Publishing and Advertising) and Enag, which come under Ministries of Communication and Culture, Assia Djebar Gand Prize is estimated at 1,000,000 dinars for each language.

Algeria

Redoubling Efforts to Catch Up With Emerging Countries By 2019

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal called on Wednesday the economic operators to redouble efforts to reach the goals of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.