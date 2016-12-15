Algeria: Traffic Accidents - 47 Killed, 241 Injured in One Week

Forty seven people were killed and 241 others have been injured in 164 road accidents, that occurred from 6 to 12 December, said Wednesday the National Gendarmerie units in a release.

Algiers province tops with 11 accidents, the Blida (10) and M'sila, Médéa and Oran (8).

Up to 88.41% of these accidents were mainly caused by drivers (145 accidents), followed by pedestrians for 14 accidents (8.54%), cars condition for 3 accidents (1.83%), road conditions and environment for 2 accidents i.e. 1.22%.

In addition, speeding caused 74 accidents, i.e. 45.12% of the total number, followed by pedestrian neglect and change in direction (8.54%), dangerous exceeding in 12 accidents (7.32%) as well as other causes including failure to respect signs and dangerous maneuvers.