Egypt: Mohamed Inspires Egypt to Thrilling Success

A brace from the impressive Mohamed helped Egypt edge a nine-goal thriller 5-4 against Ghana at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

In an epic to-and-fro contest between two sides who both lost their opening matches in Lagos, Egypt led 2-0 early on but were reeled in and looked set for extra time against a gutsy Ghana team.

And, having already registered one impressive overhead kick, Mohamed popped up with another one in the final seconds to clinch their first points of the competition.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the opening minutes of the contest and it took until eight minutes in for the Lagos crowds to see a goal as Osa lashed a strike into the bottom corner.

And a wonderful effort into the top corner from Husseini swiftly followed as Ghana looked to move on from their humbling at the hands of Ivory Coast.

Egypt skipper Abo halved the deficit with a snapshot from out wide and swiftly levelled seconds after the restart.

Ghana were back on top when Semabia beat Zizo in the Egypt goal but, at the other end, Adjei failed to keep out a free-kick from M. Samir as he wrestled Egypt back level.

Mohamed's overhead kick completed the turnaround as Egypt led for the first time in the match but Kofi's thunderbolt into the top corner swiftly levelled matters, and seemingly setting up extra time.

However, Mohamed had other ideas, as he controlled and acrobatically won the game for Egypt in stunning fashion, moving his side off the foot of Group A in the process.

Goals: 0-1: Osa, min. 3 (1); 0-2: Husseini, min. 1 (1); 1-2: Abo, min. 1 (1); 2-2: Abo, min. 11 (2); 2-3: Semabia, min. 7 (2); 3-3: M. Samir, min. 12 (2); 4-3: Mohamed, min. 1 (2); 4-4: Kofi, min. 6 (3); 5-4: Mohamed, min. 0 (3)

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2016

Match results

Wednesday, 14th December 2016

16:15 - Libya 3-9 Morocco

17:30 - Egypt 5-4 Ghana

18:45 - Senegal v Madagascar

20:00 - Ivory Coast v Nigeria

Fixtures

Thursday, 15th December 2016

16.15 - Libya v Senegal

17.30 - Egypt v Ivory Coast

18.45 - Madagascar v Morocco

20.00 - Nigeria v Ghana

Photo credit: Lea Weil/Manuel Queimadelos - beachsoccer.com