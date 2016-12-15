Senegal/Madagascar: In-Form Senegal Secure Semi-Final Spot

Senegal became the first team to qualify for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals as they saw off defending champions Madagascar 3-1 on Wednesday.

Three-time winners Senegal were beaten in the final by Madagascar last year but a hat-trick from yesterday's two-goal hero Fall did the damage as they ensured themselves a top-two spot in Group B.

Madagascar will hope to join them and have a winner-takes-all clash against Morocco on Thursday.

Fall - the man so impressive in Tuesday's win against Ghana - opened the scoring and swiftly rattled in another off the post as his strong competition continued.

Toky was the man to halve the deficit for Madagascar with the only goal of the second period but Fall was proving a thorn in the side as he registered his hat-trick with a clinical finish.

Holders Madagascar threw everything at their opponents lae on but to no avail, Jhorialy called on instead to keep the gap to two.

Giovanni's effort that clipped the crossbar in the final seconds symbolised Madagascan frustrations, although the defending champions still have chance to qualify as they prepare to end their group campaign against Morocco.

Goals: 1-0: Fall, min. 9 (1); 2-0: Fall, min. 5 (1); 2-1: Toky, min. 5 (2); 3-1: Fall, min. 10 (3)

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2016

Match results

Wednesday, 14th December 2016

16:15 - Libya 3-9 Morocco

17:30 - Egypt 5-4 Ghana

18:45 - Senegal 3-1 Madagascar

20:00 - Ivory Coast v Nigeria

Fixtures

Thursday, 15th December 2016

16.15 - Libya v Senegal

17.30 - Egypt v Ivory Coast

18.45 - Madagascar v Morocco

20.00 - Nigeria v Ghana

Photo credit: Lea Weil/Manuel Queimadelos - beachsoccer.com