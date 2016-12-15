Algeria: Bouterfa Calls, in Houston, All American Companies to Invest in Algeria

HOUSTON — Minister of Energy Nourredine Bouterfa called Wednesday, in Houston (U.S.A), all American companies to invest in Algeria and to conclude fruitful and sustainable energy partnerships, adding that energy partnership between Algeria and the United States is "dense and old-standing."

"We are working to increase the effort of exploration and development of deposits, the rise in refining capacities and the relaunch of the petrochemical industry, which is familiar to the city of Houston," said the minister at the opening of the Algerian-American forum on energy, taking place in Houston (Texas).

"We call on American companies to come invest in these segments and thus lead to fruitful and sustainable partnerships, as are the partnerships between our two countries," he added.

During this meeting, to which took part several officials of the Algerian energy sector and about thirty leads of American energy companies, the minister said that the energy relations and partnerships between the two countries are "dense and old-standing."