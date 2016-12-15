Morocco to Provide Emergency Aid to Sub-Saharans Expelled to Niger

Rabat — In conformity with the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI and following the migration and humanitarian crisis due to the massive expulsion of Sub-Saharans to Niger, Morocco will send an emergency aid to those expelled who are in a situation of extreme precariousness at a center located in the north of Niger.

The aid will be provided by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) and the Interior Ministry.

The aid, which is part of Morocco's active solidarity with the countries and peoples of the continent, will include basic foodstuff, blankets and tents.

It also aims to help the brotherly country of Niger to face an exceptional situation that could have dramatic implications.

Morocco will provide a total of 116 tons of aid.