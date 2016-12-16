Botswana: Designer Takes His Brand to Another Level

Ramotswa — As the saying goes that does not kill you makes you stronger, Leslie Motsage fought to rise above challenges he faced in his sports wear career.

The Ramotswa-born designer started Odipeca brand in 2005 after he decided to pursue his love for art.

Locating back his artistic journey, he loved art from a tender age as it gave him opportunity to explore his talent, to be creative and he then realised he can make a future out of it.

After completing his BGCSE at Kagiso Senior School in 2003, he enrolled to study Business Management at Tswelelopele Brigade Centre in Ramotswa.

After completing his studies he started buying and selling clothes to coin something that would help him lay the foundation of his brand.

Inspired by prominent labels back in the days such as All Kasi and Acapella Candi, he registered his own company in 2005 and started designing Odipeca t-shirts, casual wear and sports wear.

The Odipeca label which eventually became a household name was selling like fat cakes which gave him ability to grow across the country and had more shareholders.

Nonetheless, there arose a dispute along the way which caused him to step down and start his own business.

The father of three explained that to move from an already known brand to start his new brand Mopecula and Dufek has not been an easy experience, because due to financial challenges he cannot market his new brands like he did with the former one.

"People like wearing labels that are already known, labels that are in at the moment," he said.

Although there are still people who identify him with Odipeca Motsage has worked wonders in his new business and has worked with different local teams like Letlapeng Football Club and Home Defenders, designing sport kit for them.

He also designs kits for social clubs for various clubs in different villages and also sports wear for different shops

Motsage has always trusted his motive to be dedicated in what he does to survive the competitive market by always doing something unique with love.

His dreams for his business is for it to grow and to expand and go international, though the business is slow at times he believes at the right time all the pieces will meet.

He encouragd rising entrepreneurs to be dedicated to their purpose in life and not to allow circumstances define their fate.

To begin a new chapter in life is not always a cup of coffee, Motsage fought hard to rise against his dark hour in his business path.

He refused to let go of his love for art. He believed in himself that doing what he loves gives him courage and he is thankful to his family for support.

Source : BOPA