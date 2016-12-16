Burundi: Police Search Residence of Mainly Foreign Citizens

The police have searched apartments occupied mainly by Belgian and other European citizens, employees of NGOs, and other international organisations in Kabondo area in the capital Bujumbura.

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said only one officer not in police uniform with a search warrant entered the apartments. The officer, thought to be an intelligence agent, said he was looking for "anything that is likely to threaten security". He also checked passports, says the resident.

The officer went into the apartments along with the Belgian Consul and one Belgian soldier. The officer entered unarmed upon the request of the Consul.

On his twitter account, the police spokesman, Pierre Nkurikiye, said the search concerned suspected Rwandans, Guineans, Senegalese, Burundians as well as Belgians who live in an area predominantly inhabited by Belgian citizens.