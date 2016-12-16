15 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Egyptian Committee On Boarders Crossings Concludes Sessions

Khartoum — The meetings of the Sudanese-Egyptian Committee on Boarders Crossings concluded, Thursday, at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters by signing the minutes of the joint meetings.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdulghani Al-Naeem, addressing the conclusion session, has outlined that Sudan looks forward to more cooperation with the sisterly Egypt for the interest of the people of the two countries.

Ambassador Al-Naeem has describes the meetings as serious and frank. He expressed hope that the joint borders will contribute to development of trade movement and implementation of the joint projects.

