Namibia: Katima Informal Settlements Flooded

THE heavy rains which pounded Katima Mulilo over the past three days flooded most informal settlements at the town.

Katima Mulilo mayor Georgina Mwiya-Simataa and some council officials visited the Choto and New Cowboy informal settlements to assess the damage caused by the rain yesterday.

Mwiya-Simataa said the purpose of the visit was to see how the council could assist the affected residents.

"We are aware of the problems in the informal settlements since it is an annual problem," the mayor said.

She stated that four years ago, the town council also allocated a plot for people to move to avoid floods during the rainy season, but they refused to move.

"We will service the land if we see their willingness," she said, adding that those willing to move should report to the town council offices.

"We cannot control natural disasters such as floods. So please, I urge you to cooperate with council. We are here to assist you," she told some of the residents during the visit.

According to Mwiya-Simataa, the people should also consider building permanent structures to avoid such disasters.

One of the residents of New Cowboy, Francis Mutwa, said he would be happy if the council could assist them with sand as soon as possible.

"The pool of water in front of my house worries me. I have young children who could drown since it is deep. Luckily, my house is okay, " he said.

Another resident, Martin Musialela from the Choto informal settlement, said he will not move.

"I cannot just move from my home because I have been living here for 10 years. The other reason is that the area where they want to relocate us to is too bushy. They need to clear the land, and provide us with services," he stressed.