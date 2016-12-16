Mauritius: Live Broadcasting of National Assembly Proceedings

press release

The Mauritius National Assembly crossed another landmark in its history with the live broadcasting on 15 December 2016 of the proceedings of the House.

"The 15th of December 2016 will always be remembered as another major step in reinforcing parliamentary democracy in our country" said the Speaker, Mrs Maya Hanoomanjee, in an announcement made in the National Assembly yesterday.

This new venture, she recalled started with the introduction of a motion by the Prime Minister on 28 April 2015 to appoint a Select Committee to consider the live broadcasting of the proceedings of the House and matters ancillary thereto. The Select Committee was appointed on 5 May 2015 and produced its report which was tabled and subsequently adopted on October 2015.

According to the Speaker the live broadcasting of the proceedings of the National Assembly is an ICT project which requires interfacing with different existing systems to ensure compatibility and workability and which involves the integration of a multitude of state-of-the-art technology, platforms as well as skills and expertise.

The required legal framework had to be put in place to enable the live broadcasting of the proceedings of the House. The Standing Orders have been amended to make provision for the setting of a Broadcasting Committee which was chaired by Minister of Public Infrastructure and land Transport, Mr Nando Bodha.

"We are today writing a new page in the history of our parliamentary democracy. Indeed, the time has come for live broadcasting of the proceedings of the House. Conscious of the political maturity of our citizens, I am sure that live broadcasting is the best we could offer to them. More importantly in allowing real time transmission to the citizens, live broadcasting will certainly improve the perception of the public of the Proceedings of the House", said Mrs Hanoomanjee in her concluding remarks.

Pending the full implementation of the project in March 2017 the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation will continue the coverage of the proceedings of the National Assembly.