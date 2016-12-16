Tanzania: Bayi, Gulam Need to Refresh TOC Strategies

The Olympic fraternity in the country holds new hopes after the last weekend's Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) election in Dodoma in which elected team promised to do everything within its powers to make sure the country attains success in the Olympics.

President Gulam Rashid and Secretary General Filbert Bayi were re-elected and this will be a third term of four years for them in office. This time around, the duo sailed unopposed unlike in the 2012 election.

In run up to the 2012 election, there had been confusion and wrangling as massive campaigns were conducted to ensure Gulam and Bayi do not retain power, for what was deemed as failure to lead the country into achieving Olympic success.

Despite the massive campaign against them, the duo managed to beat off the competition and retained their positions with respective landslide victory, which only suggest that committee members still have faith in them.

Whether that is still the case, a lot remain to be seen through their performance. Like it was the case four years ago, the re-elected leaders and the entire team promised to remain fixed to the main functions of the TOC, which is to ensure the representation of sportsmen and women from the country at the Olympic Games.

It is also their responsibility to ensure the protection and the development of the Olympic Movement and amateur sports. They should also teach and encourage respect of the fundamental principles of Olympism, act as a link with National Sports Federations affiliated to the International Federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The TOC should also continue to encourage and assist the government in the enforcement of a sport programme for the youth, with a view to developing its character, health and civic sense.

Success in Olympic Games is also another major task for the TOC leaders but again, it needs active and committed sports association leaders, who will be ready to invest in youth sports development, which will allow the TOC to take crème de la crème to the Olympics.

It should be remembered that 1980 was Tanzania's most successful year ever, with Filbert Bayi winning silver in the 3000m steeplechase and Suleiman Nyambui winning silver in the 5,000m race.

Such feat has never been repeated and clearly, many Tanzanians would wish the re-elected leaders to refresh their plans and strategies in a bid to turn around the country's fortunes in Olympics.

The Olympics are often a cause for national pride, no matter which nation is involved; this is why every individual would wish to see athletes representing his or her nation step up at the podium and national anthem played when an athlete is adorned with a medal. Let new TOC leaders refresh strategies.