Botswana: New Cuba Envoy Arrives

Gaborone — Cuba's new ambassador, Ms Patricia Guerra, has presented letters of credence to President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Ms Guerra's appointment followed Ambassador Juan Corrales's end of term.

Speaking in an interview after presenting her letters of credence to President Khama yesterday (December 15), she said this was her second time in Botswana.

"I was posted here from 2004 to 2006 and now I am returning as Cuban ambassador. So, I am fully honoured and I convey my commitment to continue working on the development of our bilateral relations," she said.

Since establishing bilateral relations in 1977, she said Botswana and Cuba had continued to enjoy an excellent relationship.

Since the two countries would be celebrating 40 years anniversary of bilateral relations in 2017, Cuban ambassador said this would mark something good for the two governments.

To further strengthen the existing excellent relationship between Botswana and Cuba, she said during her term she would explore other new areas and opportunities that the two countries could develop and collaborate in.

Ambassador Guerra expressed gratitude that during Botswana's Golden Jubilee celebrations, her country managed to send high level delegation led by the vice president to celebrate with Batswana.

Since 1977, the two countries had collaborated in sectors such as health, education and sports.

Over the years, Botswana benefited from Cuba technical assistance through provision of teachers in both secondary schools and colleges of education.

Furthermore, Cuban doctors had also been seconded to Botswana and deployed in various hospitals and health posts through the country.

Additionally, Botswana received many technical experts in various disciplines who contributed to development of sport in fields such as volleyball, athletics, boxing, basketball and physiotherapy.

Source : BOPA