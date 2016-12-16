Mauritius and Egypt to Explore New Avenues of Cooperation

press release

Mauritius and Egypt will further collaborate to strengthen both bilateral and friendly ties as well as explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was at the fore of discussions during a courtesy call today on the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, GCSK, KCMG, QC, by the newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Mauritius, Mrs Ayaa Saad Mohamed Abdelkarim, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement Ambassador Mrs Ayaa Saad Mohamed Abdelkarim expressed the interest of the Egyptian Government to reinforce collaboration in areas of trade and investment as well as in developing new fields of cooperation with regard to the various training programmes offered to Mauritian officials.

In this context, she invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade to lead a business delegation to visit Egypt so as to explore business opportunities, with particular emphasis in tapping the existing possibilities regarding the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

She also spoke of activating the different bilateral agreements between Egypt and Mauritius so as to boost further economic development between the two countries.

On the political front, Ambassador Mrs Ayaa Saad Mohamed reiterated Egypt's support regarding Mauritius' sovereignty on the Chagos Archipelago.