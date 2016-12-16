Mauritius: Inauguration of Case Noyale 66/22 Kv Substation

press release

The Case Noyale 66/22 kV Substation in the western part of Mauritius, to the tune of Rs 520 million, was inaugurated on 15 December 2016 by the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo. The substation has been designed to cater for the load growth in the region for the next 20 to 25 years to sustain the economic and touristic growth in the region.

The connected load will be around 20 MVA and will supply hotels, IRS/ERS projects and several other shopping complexes and offices. With this substation, Central Electricity Board (CEB) customers will benefit from a reliable and good quality of electricity supply. Other benefits include: reduction in line losses with shorter feeders from the substation and decrease in fault finding time with shorter feeders as compared to long lines of more than 25 km. Moreover, the pressure on the Henrietta and Combo substations will be relieved.

Project Implementation

In 2015 the civil works following an open tendering exercise started. The contract was awarded to Super Construction Ltd and all the design and project management was carried out in house. The civil works were completed end August 2016.

In parallel, the 66 kV network which in total is around 56 km long, consisting of 47 km overhead line and 9 km underground, was already in the implementation stage.

Erection of equipment started in July 2016 and was completed end November 2016. Thus, the erection and commissioning process for the whole substation spread over just five months. New 66 kV bays were also constructed at Henrietta and Combo substations to connect the new 66 kV lines to the existing grid.