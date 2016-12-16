Mauritius: Enhancing Road Network Connectivity Through Better Use of Roundabouts

press release

With a view to reduce traffic congestion across the country, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport plans to transform dead ends on roundabouts into short links, where possible. The new measure will enable more direct link between destinations, increase route options and reduce travel distance, thereby enhancing road network connectivity.

In this context, the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, made a site visit on 13 December 2016 at Terre Rouge Roundabout on M3 Road (Terre Rouge Verdun Link Road) where it is proposed to construct a new link road, over 450 metres, to connect M3 Road to Arsenal Branch Road. The link road will cost around Rs 25 million and will be undertaken under the Framework Agreement. Works, which will start in January 2017, are expected to be completed within four months.

The Minister said that traffic congestion will be eased by maximising the use of traffic roundabouts and thus reducing to a minimum the number of dead ends thereon. This initiative will provide road users with not only a number of different routes but also allow residents in these areas to reach their destination through a direct route.

"The new link road is only the beginning; works will be carried out to widen Arsenal Branch Road so as to provide a new route option towards Triolet as well as the northern coastal region," stated Mr Bodha. According to the Minister, other link roads will be constructed on the roundabouts of Quay D towards Cocoterie Street, and Grand Baie towards Mon Choisy Coastal Road.

Construction of a new bridge in Notre Dame

The Minister also visited Pont Ducray in Notre Dame where a bridge is under construction. The new structure, to the tune of Rs 3.5 million, is replacing the old bridge which dates back to 40 years. Works comprise the realignment of the road, doubling the hydraulic capacity and strengthening the bridge structure so that it can sustain weight of lorries crossing the village.