Mauritius: Minister Bodha - Public Transport System to Undergo Major Transformation With Metro Express

press release

With the implementation of the National Transport Network project, the Metro Express as one of the major components together with the implementation of the recommendations of the ongoing public transport study, will bring major transformation to the public transport system , involving reengineering of bus routes and schedules.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nando Bodha, told the National Assembly today in reply to a Private Notice Question addressed by the Leader of Opposition. According to the Minister the Light Rail project is the most ambitious infrastructural project undertaken by any Government of Mauritius, recalling that the idea was first put on the table as far back as 1989 under the Prime Ministership of Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

The Metro Express project will start from Ian Palach in Curepipe and end at Immigration Square in Port Louis and will comprise 19 stations in all, including 5 interchanges at Urban Terminals. This project will be financed partly by a grant of US 275 million dollars from the Government of India and the remaining financing will be raised either from local financing institutions and/or line of credit from India and/or from Development Partners, on the basis of terms and conditions which are most favourable for the Project.

With regard to the operation of the Metro Express preliminary discussions are being held with the Delhi Metro Railway Cooperation of India, said Mr Bodha.

Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) has worked on the review of its 2013 report with the aim to rationalise the cost in order to align it optimum requirement and make it affordable for the Government.

According to the Minister SCE submitted its revised Transaction Planning Services (Reference Design Change and Cost Optimisation) report wherein cost optimisation options were proposed for consideration. The report consists of the revised Reference Design, the Cost Estimate and the Cost Savings options.

This report will serve as basis for the preparation of the Request for Proposal, which is currently being undertaken by SCE said the Minister adding added that in view of the confidential nature of the report and taking into account that the Bidding Process requires upmost confidentiality, it is not proposed to render the report public at this stage.

There is a continued strong political undertaking from both sides of the House that all stakeholders will be involved for their full participation and contribution in the implementation of the Metro Express, he said.