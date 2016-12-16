Mauritius: Cybercrime - Attorney General Attended the Octopus Conference

press release

The Attorney General, Mr Ravi Yerrigadoo recently attended the Octopus Conference on Cybercrime and the Special Session on the 15th Anniversary of the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime held in France. Mauritius that had been chosen to be one of the priority countries for the Glacy (Global action on Cybercrime) project, has successfully implemented the project.

The Octopus Conference is part of the Cybercrime@Octopus project, which is a Council of Europe project, which is currently funded by voluntary contributions from Estonia, Japan, Monaco, United Kingdom, United States and Microsoft as well as the budget of the Council of Europe. Octopus is open to cybercrime experts from public and private sectors and from international and non-governmental organizations.

Cybercrime@Octopus is based on voluntary contributions aimed at assisting countries worldwide to implement the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime and strengthen data protection and rule of law safeguards. The main concern of Octopus is cooperation against cybercrime.

There is currently a single point of reporting of cybercrime offences and all statistical information on cybercrime offences are collected, integrated and analysed by Statistics Mauritius.

Moreover, standard operating procedures are in place for the investigation of cybercrimes and the collection, and handling of electronic evidence. Mauritius has been chosen by the Council of Europe to be the African hub for regional training in cybercrime.