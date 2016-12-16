Rwanda/Morocco: Kwizera Set to Join First Division Club in Morocco

If talks go well, Rayon Sports' Burundian international Pierrot Kwizera will join Moroccan first division side, Association Sportive des FAR in January, Times Sport has learnt.

Agents of AS Far were in Kigali last week and held talks with both Rayon Sports officials and the player. According to reliable sources, the attacking midfielder could fly to Rabat as early as this weekend.

It is reported that he will travel after playing against Mukura VS in the league on Friday. Kwizera has scored five goals in eight games to help Rayon Sports lead the table with 22 points. He was also voted last season's Player of the Year.

"In football, you have to accept that you can lose some of your best players along the way, but what is important is to have a plan in place for a replacement," said Rayon Sports coach Djuma Masudi.

He added that, "Some players will go for professional trials, it's important to give chance to our players, who have an opportunity to go and try their luck at the professional level."

Kwizera could be replaced by his compatriot and former Rayon Sports striker Cedrick Amiss, who has been training with the seven-time league champions since last month.

Rayon Sports signed Kwizera on an initial 18-month deal from Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club in 2015 but following an extra-ordinary first season, the 25-year-old was handed a two-year contract until end of 2018.

The influential midfielder guided Rayon Sports to the Peace Cup success, beating archrivals APR 1-0 in the final as well as second place finish in the league, behind APR FC.