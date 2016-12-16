Botswana: Mother, Son Appear for Murder

Molepolole — A 60-year-old woman of Modimela ward in Thamaga together with her 39-year-old son appeared before Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro for allegedly murdering one of their own, Tebogo Tebeke aged 22 years on December 8.

Together with Boiki Tebeke, they murdered Tebogo who is a family member by allegedly hitting him on the head with a blunt object.

Thamaga station commander, Superintendent Moses Makgoeng, said the fight ensued following a quarrel between the trio leading to the death of the deceased.

He said one of the suspects, who is a security guard at Thamaga library, got involved after quarrel over spilled beans.

The two were further remanded and would appear again for mention on December 29.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Makgoeng reported the death of five people from four separate incidents that occurred between November 30 and December 7 in Kumakwane and Thamaga.

According to Superintendent Makgoeng, a 33 year-old from Thamaga was recuperating at Princess Marina Hospital after she sustained serious head injuries inflicted on her by his boyfriend who later committed suicide in Thamaga.

The deceased allegedly inflicted injuries on his girlfriend by hitting her with a sharp instrument leaving her with multiple head injuries.

Mr Makgoeng also reported an incident in which a 33-year-old man also from Thamaga claimed his life after he allegedly misused the P400 given to him by his grandmother to give to his grandfather at the cattlepost, while the forth victim allegedly committed suicide at Kumakwane. The cause of suicide as Mr Makgoeng stated has not yet been established.

Meanwhile, a 11-year-old primary school pupil died near Mmasebele lands after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned leaving three other occupants including a 21-year-old unlicensed driver with minor injuries.

The driver is alleged to have lost control while approaching Mmasebele lands in a gravel road leading to the overturning of the Toyota 4x4 Hi-lux.

Source: BOPA