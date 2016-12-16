Botswana: German Nationals Murdered

Gaborone — Police in Maun are investigating a case in which a 56 year old man and his 53 year old wife German nationals were found dead at their farmhouse near Makalamabedi on Monday.

According to a press release from Botswana Police, the two were found with multiple injuries in what is suspected to be a murder and robbery incident.

"A white left hand driven Toyota Land Cruiser, two shot guns and cellphones belonging to the deceased are missing from the farmhouse," says the release.

The police are appealing to the public to help with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s).

Any information should be communicated to Maun Police at 6860223, toll free 0800 600 040, 999, CID North 2413803 or any nearest Police station.

Source : BOPA