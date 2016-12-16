15 December 2016

Egypt: Explosives Found Amid Human Remains From Crashed EgyptAir Flight - Ministry

Cairo — The Ministry of Aviation said in an official statement on Thursday that traces of explosives were found amid human remains from the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804, according to the investigations committee report; citing the forensic medicine authority.

The Airbus A320 crashed into the Mediterranean, about 280 km off the Egyptian seacoast en route from Paris to Cairo last May. It was carrying 66 people, including 30 Egyptians and 15 French nationals.

Previous data retrieved from one of the flight's black boxes indicated that smoke had been detected in the lavatory and avionics bay on board of the plane.

Moreover, some of the recovered wreckage of the front section of the aircraft showed signs of high temperature damage and soot.

