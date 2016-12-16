President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has conducted a partial reshuffle among walis (governors), announced Thursday the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.
"In accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, his Excellency President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has conducted a partial reshuffle among walis," said the source.
List of appointed walis:
- Hattab Mohamed, wali of Bejaia.
- Dziri Toufik, wali of Bechar.
- Hadjar Mohamed, wali de Skikda.
- Hachani Tahar, wali of Sidi Bel-Abbes.