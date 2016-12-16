15 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: President Bouteflika Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Walis

President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has conducted a partial reshuffle among walis (governors), announced Thursday the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"In accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, his Excellency President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has conducted a partial reshuffle among walis," said the source.

List of appointed walis:

- Hattab Mohamed, wali of Bejaia.

- Dziri Toufik, wali of Bechar.

- Hadjar Mohamed, wali de Skikda.

- Hachani Tahar, wali of Sidi Bel-Abbes.

