16 December 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Death Toll of Church Bombing Rises to 26 - Health Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Death toll of the St. Peter and St. Paul church bombing increased to 26 after the death of a 70-year old woman who sustained serious injuries caused by the explosion, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The blast, which coincided with the Muslim celebration of the Prophet's Birthday, took place at the church attached to one of Egypt's most symbolic sites for Copts, St. Mark's Coptic Cathedral.

Dozens of worshippers were injured in the explosion, many of whom are women and children attending Sunday mass. According to the latest statement by the health ministry, the number of those injured is 46.

One day after the explosion, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi identified the suicide bomber to be a 22-year old man by the name Mahmoud Shafiq.

The interior ministry announced later that people in connection with the Muslim Brotherhood group schemed the attack on the church.

The ministry said then that it arrested four people including a woman, all of whom assisted the suicide bomber.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Supreme State Security Prosecution ordered on Wednesday the detention of the four, 15 days pending investigation in the case. The prosecution ordered the arrest of two fugitives over the case.

The defendants are accused of joining a terrorist group, possessing explosives, inciting premeditated murder, participating in bombing the church and assisting a suicide bomber to carry out the attack.

Egypt

Flights Between Cairo and Moscow to Resume Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that flights will resume between… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.