16 December 2016

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Burkina Faso: Deadly Attack Targets Army Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

A dozen soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso when unidentified gunmen attacked a military post near the border with Mali, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said while calling the assailants "forces of evil".

He said those killed were members of the army's special anti-terrorist group.

"This attack demonstrates that the fight against terrorism will be without respite and also underscores the necessary decisions that must be taken to give confidence and vitality to our army," Kabore said.

Two more men were missing after about 40 armed men, riding pick-up trucks and motorbikes, attacked the Nassoumbou base on Friday morning, Mohamed Dah, commissioner of Soum province, told AFP news agency.

"They [the attackers] were heavily armed with Kalashnikovs and rocket-launchers," Dah said. "They opened fire at the depots, the tents and set fire to some of the vehicles."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The army said in a statement it had sent reinforcements.

Troops at the Nassoumbou base are part of a 600-strong counterterrorism battalion that was deployed in January 2013 when France sent in troops during the unrest in northern Mali.

Attacks in Burkina Faso were rare before a major strike by al-Qaeda-linked fighters on a hotel in the capital Ouagadougou killed 29 people in January.

In September, a newly formed armed group, led by a fighter formerly loyal to Algeria's Mokhtar Belmokhtar, claimed to have attacked a military position in Burkina Faso.

And unidentified gunmen also killed three soldiers and two civilians in October.

Burkina Faso

Attack Leaves 12 Soldiers Dead

Suspected Islamic extremists attacked an army barracks Friday in Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, officials… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2016 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.