17 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: High Court Halts UPND Petition Hearing Over Thursday Riot

Photo: Zambia Reports
Police at a polling station during August's presidential polls.

The Lusaka High Court has halted proceedings in the petition case brought by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba following the riotous behaviour of UPND cadres.

High Court judge Mwila Chitabo said that the prevailing conditions where cadres disrupted proceedings made it impossible for the court to sit.

Judge Chitabo said that the atmosphere was un-conducive and will therefore suspended proceedings indefinitely.

On Thursday police and UPND cadres fought running battles at the Supreme Court building leaving property damaged.

The cadres forced their way in the building after they learnt that the matter will be heard in chambers.

Hichilema and Mwamba want the High Court to ascertain their right to be heard under the Constitution after their petition was thrown out by the Constitutional Court.

