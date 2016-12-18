Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Holds Poll As World Takes On Gambia Despot

As 2016 inexorably draws to a close, so too does the African electoral calendar for the ending year, with only two significant polls left.

Among them is the legislative election taking place today in Côte d'Ivoire, a country still trying to bury a nightmarish past that saw it suffer catastrophic crises and a dizzying and outrageously chaotic series of regime changes.

The other pending poll is the still uncertain Somalia presidential one, which after numerous postponements is now slated for December 28, and which for all its worth, would be the last major African election in 2016.

The legislative polls being held in Côte d'Ivoire are the culmination of a drawn out process that saw the re-election of President Alassane Ouattara in October 2015.

Ouattara won a second five-year term with nearly 84 per cent of the vote.

The win followed a previous victory that had been rejected by the then incumbent, Laurent Gbagbo, who refused to step down.

The standoff sparked five months of violence that resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 people, hundreds of thousands displaced and led to a climate of deep-rooted mistrust and instability.

During last year's presidential election, Ouattara's closest challenger Pascal Affi N'Guessan garnered a measly nine per cent of the vote.

N'Guessan -- the leader of the main opposition party, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) -- is, ironically an ally of Gbagbo, the man who founded the party.

Typical of Ivorian elections, several candidates withdrew from last year's poll, claiming it was not free and fair.

Observers, however, declared the election credible despite the fact that the 55 per cent turnout was a sharp drop from the 80 per cent registered in 2010.

HOLDING ONThe October 2015 election came at a time Gbagbo -- the man Ouattara replaced as president -- was cooling his heels at The Hague-based International Criminal Court, where he faces war crimes and crimes against humanity charges.

Today's polls are crucial, given that the renascent Côte d'Ivoire -- previously a leading African economic power -- has in recent years fallen into political doldrums.

A similar prospect seems real for The Gambia, where incumbent President Yahya Jammeh is repeating a Gbagbo gimmick by refusing to relinquish power after losing a recent election.

Having initially vowed to step down after conceding defeat, the unpredictable despot later made an about-turn.

Now, in a major test of might, the international community is on his case.

Among major agencies demanding the recalcitrant Jammeh's exit is the Economic Community of West African States, which was to meet in Abuja yesterday to continue discussions on how to resolve the impasse.

Already the United Nations Security Council, the African Union and other international players have joined the fray in calling for Jammeh's departure, but the seasoned autocrat has predictably proved to be a hard nut to crack.

Clearly, the avalanche of impressive rhetoric from the international community is not sufficient to shake Jammeh's resolve to hold onto power and it remains to be seen if the major world organisations taking him on have fangs to bite.

Back to Côte d'Ivoire, today's legislative elections come in the wake of the government's victory in a referendum earlier this year over a controversial constitution proposed by President Ouattara.

The constitution was touted by Ouattara as crucial to ending the cycle of instability that resulted from disputes relating to national identity.

WHO WILL CAPITULATE

The president's critics, however, discharged the draft constitution as an attempt by Ouattara to line up a successor when he eventually retires in 2020 after the end of his second term.

Whereas 93 per cent of those who voted in the referendum backed the draft constitution, the opposition was quick to label the plebiscite as fraud-ridden, while also pointing out that the low voter turnout figure of 42 per cent was an indicator that its call for a boycott had been heeded.

That notwithstanding, the elections today are also a fresh departure from the 2011 ones, boycotted by the opposition.

Gratefully, the opposition has said it will participate in the today's parliamentary polls.

Speaking soon after the announcement of the election date, N'Guessan said time had come for the battle to mobilise for a win in the National Assembly vote.

Poignantly, as a result of the 2011 boycott 90 per cent of the seats were left in President Ouattara's camp.

As for the high voltage Yahya Jammeh-international community showdown in The Gambia, Africa and the world are anxiously waiting to see who blinks first.