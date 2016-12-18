Maputo — Valentina Guebuza, the daughter of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, murdered by her husband last Wednesday, was laid to rest in Maputo's Lhanguene cemetery on Saturday, after a funeral service in the Presbyterian church in Chamanculo neighbourhood.

Among the many mourners was Guebuza's successor, President Filipe Nyusi, who delivered a message of comfort and solidarity to the Guebuza family.

“We are here to transmit our solidarity”, said Nyusi, “and to say that the Mozambican people whom you knew and know are with you, are with your family at this difficult moment of the premature departure of the young Valentina da Luz Guebuza”.

36 year old Valentina Guebuza was shot dead by her husband, Zófimo Muiuane, in the couple's Maputo home.

Members of the Muiuane family attended the funeral, to express their sorrow and outrage at their relative's murderous act. “We ask for forgiveness from the Guebuza family”, said Armando Muiuane, Zofimo's older brother, in his funeral message.

Armando was godfather at the wedding in 2014 between his brother and Valentina Guebuza. He said he felt ashamed at what had happened, and could not understand why Zofimo had killed his wife. The Muiuane family was used to solving problems through dialogue, he said, and so he found it incomprehensible that Zofimo had resorted to violence.

He said he found it difficult to speak at the funeral, but thought he had to do so to make it clear that the Muiuane family distanced itself from the crime committed by his brother.

Meanwhile a magistrate has formalized the detention of Zofimo, who confessed to the crime. The police have moved him to the Maputo maximum security jail.

According to police spokesmen, the pistol used to kill Valentina Guebuza had been purchased in South Africa. Since Zofimo Muiuane had no authorization to carry a gun, his possession of the pistol was illegal.