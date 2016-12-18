18 December 2016

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Mali Will Not Charge Former President Toure With Treason

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mali dropped its charges of high treason against former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who was overthrown in a coup in 2012 that brought instability to the nation.

Mali's National Assembly has overwhelmingly dropped treason accusations against former president Amadou Toumani Toure.

Youssouf Toure, a spokesman for the National Assembly, announced Saturday at the members of parliament had voted 104-5 against pursuing charges against Toure, who was ousted in a March 2012 coup. "I confirm the abandonment of the charges against him was adopted by the majority of deputies," said Mamadou Diarrassouba of the ruling Rule for Mali (RPM) party.

Malian law charges lawmakers to judge current or former presidents. Toure has lived in exile in neighboring Senegal following the coup. Toure led the country from 2002 until the coup. The coup was led by army captain Amadou Sanogo and caused northern Mali to fall to Islamist insurgencies linked to al Qaeda until French-led military operations drove out the militants. The groups have since reorganized and launched attacks in Mali in recent months. Sanogo has since been charged with the murders of several soldiers found in a mass grave.

Toure was charged with treason by the government of current president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita due to accusations that his leadership contributed to Malian soldiers' inability to properly fight the insurgencies in northern Mali.

kbd/kl (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Mali

Germany's Army Union Slams Conditions for Soldiers in Mali

The head of Germany's support organization for soldiers has criticized the poor conditions for Germans serving in Mali.… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.