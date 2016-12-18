18 December 2016

Libya: Double Joy for Ahly Tripoli

Ahly Tripoli completed a domestic double after winning the Libyan Cup.

The 'Green Waves' beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the final played on 14 November 2016 in Misrata, north-western part of Libya, with Mohamed Al Ghanoudi scoring the decisive goal.

Al Ghanoudi made good use of a defensive blunder to score after 41 minutes and give his side their sixth triumph in the Libyan version of FA Cup, and their first since 2006.

The talented striker scored 11 goals in the Libyan League to guide his side to their 12th title.

Following a first round of matches by two groups, the top five teams namely Ahly Tripoli, Ahly Benghazi, Al Madinah, Al Suwaihaly and Al Nasr were engaged in a playoff with Ahly Tripoli emerging victorious.

By the feat, Ahly Tripoli will represent Libya in next year's Total CAF Champions League. On the other hand, Hilal will carry the Libyan flag in the second-tier Total CAF Confederation Cup.

