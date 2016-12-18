Madagascar/Ghana: Madagascar Ease Past Ghana to Ensure Shot At Fifth

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations holders Madagascar will contest the fifth-place play-off this year against Ivory Coast after beating Ghana 8-4 on Saturday.

Defeats to Senegal and Morocco saw the defending champions surrender their crown as they finished third in Group B, but a hat-trick from Toky helped see off a gutsy fightback attempt from a Ghana side now resigned to seventh spot.

In an eventful opening, Toky hammered in from long range to put Madagascar in front, only for Kofi to respond instantly from the resulting kick-off.

Marcel found the top corner and restored Madagascar's advantage before the break, with Rufin's expert control and overhead kick extending the lead early in the second period.

Another powerful drive from Toky made it four as Madagascar continued to exert their dominance - their momentum only stemmed by Kofi's second, before Flavien made it 5-2 prior to the final period.

Toky was the man on target from the restart - hammering in a strike from kick-off - and while Adjei pulled another two back for Ghana, the Madagascans ensured the chance to salvage a fifth-place finish from a disappointing title defence as Giovanni and Del rounded the scoring.

Goals: 0-1: Toky, min. 10 (1); 1-1: Kofi, min. 10 (1); 1-2: Marcel, min. 5 (1); 1-3: Rufin, min. 9 (2); 1-4: Toky, min. 5 (2); 2-4: Kofi, min. 1 (2); 2-5: Flavien, min. 0 (2); 2-6: Toky, min. 11 (3); 3-6: Adjei, min. 2 (3); 4-6: Adjei, min. 1 (3); 4-7: Giovanni, min. 1 (3); 4-8: Del, min. 0 (3)

