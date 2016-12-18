African Finalists Senegal Reach FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Senegal became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup next year as they beat Egypt 5-2 in their CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Saturday.

Both African finalists will head to the global showpiece next year and, having battled back twice from a goal down, Senegal cut loose in the latter stages to earn the win.

The sides were level with just 12 minutes to play but Sylla, Fall and Diassy struck inside three final-period minutes to wrap up a deserved success.

In the cagey early stages, chances proved few and far between, but Egypt got the breakthrough as M. Samir found the back of the net from out wide.

Egypt took that slender lead into the second frame but were reeled level when Faye found the bottom corner midway through the period, only for Mizo to respond with a curled finish past Seyni.

Fall bailed Senegal out once more with a well-taken equaliser that set up an enthralling final frame.

Sylla's strike then found the back of the net as Senegal led for the first time, before Fall's free-kick put his side in the driving seat with less than six minutes remaining.

An unfortunate error from goalkeeper Fawzi then saw Diassy tap into an open goal and round the scoring as Senegal booked their spot in the Bahamas tournament next year.

They await either Nigeria or Morocco in Sunday's African final.

Goals: 1-0: M. Samir, min. 1 (1); 1-1: Faye, min. 7 (2); 2-1: Mizo, min. 4 (2); 2-2: Fall, min. 1 (2); 2-3: Sylla, min. 5 (3); 2-4: Fall, min. 5 (3); 2-5: Diassy, min. 3 (3)

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2016

Match results

Saturday, 17th December 2016

17.30 - Ghana 4-8 Madagascar

18.45 - Egypt 2-5 Senegal

20.00 - Nigeria v Morocco

Sunday, 17th December 2016

17.30 - Madagascar v Ivory Coast

18.45 - Third-place play-off to be confirmed

20.00 - Final to be confirmed

(Check www.beachsoccer.com for up-to-date fixtures and results)