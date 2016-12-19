Botswana: Centre Chiefs Wallop Police Xi

Gaborone — Mochudi Centre Chiefs came from behind to register a 2-1 victory against Police X1 in a BTC Premiership encounter at Botswana Police College on Saturday (December 17).

Police would have themselves to blame because they approached the game hoping that Centre Chiefs, which had been donating points, would be an easy walk over.

Again Police could have buried the game in the first half given that Mochudi Centre Chiefs defence was confused and they lost more balls in the dangerous half but they were saved by their goal keeper Noah Maposa. Police X1 scored their goal in the 12th minute through David Makakaba.

The goal pumped more energy into the Jungle Kings camp and they continued to surge forward looking for another goal.

However, the game went into a recess with score board reading 1-0, and after break Centre Chiefs came back a better team. They managed to make neat passes and threaten Police defence.

Senatla Molefhe equalised in the 82nd minute and two minutes later, Lesego Galenamotlhale netted the second goal, to make sure that his side ended the first round of the league with a win.

After the game, disappointment was written all over Police X1 coach Maitumelo Letlamoreng and he said in an interview that his players squandered a lot of scoring opportunities. "Honestly we were not supposed to lose this game and I am very disappointed.

I think we lost again because the boys were relaxed and they thought they have won the game.

I told them during half time that 1-0 was not enough, he said.

He further blamed the players for not taking responsibility of scoring but rather preferred to pass the ball to another player.

Centre Chiefs coach, Bongani Mafu, said he was happy they won the game adding that they had a rough first round of the league.

"Once the transfer window is open we will try to beef our squad, we need height, athletism, and we need people who have desire to play and win for Centre Chief, "he said.

In other games on Saturday Township Rollers won 1-0 against Sankoyo Bush Bucks.

Gaborone United won 2-1 against Mahalapye United Hotspurs while Security Systems walloped Nico United 3-0. BDF XI taught Green Lovers some football techniques when they beat them 5-2 on Friday (December 16).

Gilport Lions were beaten by Orapa United 3-1.

Source : BOPA